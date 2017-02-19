Dawsonville celebrates Elliott's second straight Daytona 500 pole Sports Dawsonville celebrates Elliott's second straight Daytona 500 pole The people of Dawsonville, GA and the famous Dawsonville Pool Room are always ready to celebrate their hometown NASCAR driver Chase Elliott.

Elliott won his second consecutive Daytona 500 pole on Sunday. The Dawson County restaurant is known for it's auto racing theme and burgers. However, you can always expect a celebration and the siren when Elliott wins a pole or a race.

The restaurant was made famous by owner Gordon Pirkle and Bill Elliott. Pirkle is the chairman of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and considered a local encyclopedia of unofficial and NASCAR history. Elliott is a NASCAR Hall of Fame member and a long-time favorite in the sport. His nickname was "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville." He is the father of Chase Elliott.

The Daytona 500 will air on FOX 5 Atlanta next Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

