Former Braves pitcher Greg Maddux pranks NL MVP Kris Bryant

LAS VEGAS, Nv. - A former Atlanta Braves pitcher and current Hall of Fame member is up to his old tricks. Greg Maddux was a known prankster during his time with the Braves, and he decided to pull one on reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant.
Bryant, a player for the Chicago Cubs, was shooting a Red Bull baseball workout video. Little did he know, Maddux was dressed up as the "Sound Guy". The four-time Cy Young Award winner was in disguise with make-up, a wig, mustache, and goatee.
Maddux took the boom mic, and the rest was history.
“I was told to point the boom upwards and that’s all I had to do,” said Maddux, a fellow Las Vegas resident who messed with Bryant throughout the day, offering him water, hand sanitizer and telling him to hit the ball more squarely.
“Sound guy has a bit of an attitude,” commented Bryant.
When the original batting practice pitcher had to leave quickly, Maddux offered to step in.
“Don’t hit me,” said Bryant. And after a few pitches: “He might be better than the other guy.”
Maddux is now an assistant baseball coach for UNLV, where he serves as the pitching coach. Greg's son Chase is a sophomore pitcher for the Rebels.