Atlanta's College Football Playoff countdown kicks off with largest display

- The countdown in Atlanta for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game is here. The College Football Hall of Fame unveiled the largest digital marquee of it's kind to display the days, hours, and minutes until kickoff.

The display is over 50-yards long and is composed of more than 1.5 million LED pixels. With less than 11 months until the game on January 8, 2018, the Atlanta Football Host Committee hopes the sign becomes synonymous with college football across the country.

“Our building and new digital marquee is unlike any other interactive attraction in the country. We are thankful to our generous partner, Chick-fil-A for making the vision possible and to the College Football Playoff and Atlanta Football Host Committee for giving us the opportunity to host the official countdown clock at the mecca of college football,” said Dennis Adamovich, CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience.

The unveiling includes members of the College Football Playoff Committee, the host committee, and several city and business leaders.

“The buzz in Atlanta surrounding college football is stronger than ever and we’re excited to be on the clock,” said Carl Adkins, executive director of the AFHC. The countdown clock and digital marquee will be front and center all year long as the city prepares to host the College Football Playoff National Championship.“

NEXT ARTICLE: Former Braves pitcher Greg Maddux pranks NL MVP Kris Bryant