Charles Oakley denies provoking arrest Sports Charles Oakley denies provoking arrest Charles Oakley spoke out about the violent altercation with Madison Square Garden security guards Wednesday night. Police arrested and charged him with three counts of third-degree assault. He told Fox 5 that he did nothing wrong and was just sitting in his seat watching the game.

Fox 5's Duke Castiglione caught up with Oakley Thursday afternoon. Oakley said he heard from some of his former Knicks teammates as well as Michael Jordan and Lebron James. He said they all lend their support. They told him they have his back.

Oakley said he bought a ticket to the game, sat down, and within minutes guards were telling him he had to leave. He denies that he was verbally abusive to Knicks owner James Dolan. He said he just wanted to watch the game.

The Knicks issued a statement last night: "Charles Oakley came to the game and behaved in a highly in appropriate manner... He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon." The Knicks issued another statement Thursday afternoon saying: "There are dozens of security staff, employees and NYPD that witnessed Oakley's abusive behavior. Every single statement we received is consistent in describing his actions. Everything he said since the incident is pure fiction."

He said he had a few drinks earlier but denies drinking at the Garden.

Oakley said that in his heart he is a Knick and said that the fans made him who he is and always appreciates them.