Braves surprise two high schools with new equipment

- Two Cobb County high schools received a surprise from their new neighbors, the Atlanta Braves.

Braves alumni Marquis Grissom and members of the Atlanta Braves Foundation presented Pebblebrook High School and Osborne High School with a "team set" of equipment for their baseball programs.

WATCH: @Braves Alumni Marquis Grissom joins the Atlanta Braves Foundation to surprise two high school baseball teams with new equipment pic.twitter.com/Q6GOlRH8Iy — Ben Bolton (@BoltonSports) February 8, 2017

Grissom talked to the baseball teams about the importance of hard work and dedication. He also took several questions from the players. The event took place Wednesday afternoon.

The Atlanta Braves are set to open their new stadium Suntrust Park this April in Cobb County.

