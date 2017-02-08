Atlanta Hawks players play games with Hughes Spalding patients

Posted:Feb 08 2017 09:36AM EST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 09:41AM EST

ATLANTA - Patients got quite a surprise when three Atlanta Hawks basketball players arrived for fun and games at Hughes Spalding Hospital.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Mike Scott, and Tiago Splitter each took time Tuesday afternoon to play UNO and Wii games with kids at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta center. Harry the Hawk also joined the players in visiting the children.

The Atlanta Hawks have a 30-22 record heading into Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Hardaway Jr. has improved in recent weeks, and is now averaging 12.6 points per game for the season. 

