Alabama's Steve Sarkisian to become Falcons' offensive coordinator

- University of Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian is set to become the Atlanta Falcons’ new offensive coordinator.

The Falcons made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Sarkisian, a former USC and Washington head coach, will replace Kyle Shanahan, who was named as head coach for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

The move to Atlanta comes just months after Sarkisian was given the reins of the Tide offense, which was a day after the Peach Bowl when coach Nick Saban ushered Lane Kiffin on to his new job at Florida Atlantic.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.