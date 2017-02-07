Matt Ryan's message to fans: 'We will rise up again'

- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has shared a heartfelt message with his fans.

"We came up short last night and my heart hurts for you Atlanta." Ryan said on Facebook Monday. "Hats off to New England, they played a heck of a game. We will adapt, we will overcome, we will #RiseUp again."

Ryan and his teammates returned home to Atlanta Monday afternoon following the devastating loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

SKYFOX 5 flew overhead as the team's motorcade traveled to Flowery Branch.

MORE: Falcons arrive in Atlanta after Super Bowl loss

The Patriots capped an historic comeback with a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime, defeating the Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl. Before this year, no team had come back from a deficit of more than 10 points to win a Super Bowl.

The Patriots scored 31 straight points to close the game, behind quarterback Tom Brady's 43 for 62 passing performance, good for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

VIDEO REPORT: Falcons fans heartbroken