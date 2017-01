Falcons have fun with early season social media doubters during Opening Night Sports Falcons have fun with early season social media doubters during Opening Night Let's all be honest: we were wrong about the Falcons. With the exception of the most confident of Falcons faithful, few expected Atlanta to end up in the Super Bowl.

During "Opening Night" in Houston, an event normally known as "Media Day," we showed Falcons players tweets from earlier in the season doubting their chances. They had some fun looking back, and were diplomatic with fans who didn't quite expect this team to be playing in February.