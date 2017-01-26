Former High 5 star will start for Patriots in SB51 Sports Former High 5 star will start for Patriots in SB51 It will be a tough Super Bowl Sunday for Wesleyan Wolves football coach Franklin Pridgen. An Atlanta native, he says he has been a lifelong Falcons fan, but Patriots starting center David Andrews is one of Pridgen's former players.

- It will be a tough Super Bowl Sunday for Wesleyan Wolves football coach Franklin Pridgen. An Atlanta native, he says he has been a lifelong Falcons fan, but Patriots starting center David Andrews is one of Pridgen's former players.

Pridgen says that Andrews was a difference maker for the Wolves from Andrews sophomore season on.

Andrews went from Wesleyan to the University of Georgia where he starred for the Bulldogs.

After college, Andrews went undrafted, but was signed as a free agent by the Patriots. An injury gave Andrews his chance in the starting lineup and he hasn't looked back since. Now he will be the man snapping Tom Brady the ball in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday February 5th.