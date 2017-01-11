It's official! San Diego Chargers announce move to Los Angeles

Photo / logo credit: NFL / Los Angeles Chargers
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo / logo credit: NFL / Los Angeles Chargers

Photo / logo credit: NFL / Los Angeles Chargers
By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio, Kelly Taylor

Posted:Jan 11 2017 10:41PM EST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 08:36PM EST

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (FOX 11 / AP) - The San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades.

Team chairman Dean Spanos made the announcement Thursday in a letter posted on the Chargers' Twitter account.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the team held a staff meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Spanos cited the Chargers' long history in San Diego. "But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers," Spanos said in the letter.

The Chargers' decision to move comes less than three months after San Diego voters resoundingly rejected a team-sponsored measure asking for $1.15 billion in increased hotel occupancy taxes to help fund a $1.8 billion downtown stadium and convention center.

They're leaving behind a loyal fan base that cheered for Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner and Kellen Winslow during the Air Coryell years in the 1970s and early 1980s, and for Junior Seau, Stan Humphries and Natrone Means on the Chargers' only Super Bowl team in 1994.

San Diego could become a tenant in the stadium being built in Inglewood for the Rams if the Chargers exercise that option.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories