Atlanta Hawks and Grady Hospital team for infants

- There was a special presentation Wednesday at Grady Memorial Hospital with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks and hospital officials announced the beginning of their new Hawks Baby Club Wednesday afternoon at the Grady Memorial Hospital’s women’s Center.

They also unveiled exclusive Baby Club Welcome Kits.

Organizers said the event was also to highlight the recent expansion and renovation of the women’s center.

Several families with recently born babies were in attendance.

All babies received blankets and onesies with the new Hawks/Grady partnership logo.

