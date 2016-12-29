Media day goes social for millenial players at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Sports Media day goes social for millenial players at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl The professionals bring in cameras, tripods, lights. They provide producers, reporters, satellite truck operators and more. As for the players? They don't need quite so much equipment. "I've been carrying my camera around taking pictures of everything," said Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis. Pettis is an aspiring photographer and often uses a real camera -- most other participants in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl rely on their cell phones to document their bowl experience. Technology -- spec

"I've been carrying my camera around taking pictures of everything," said Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis.



Pettis is an aspiring photographer and often uses a real camera -- most other participants in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl rely on their cell phones to document their bowl experience. Technology -- specifically social media -- makes it easy to keep friends and family back home constantly up-to-date on what's happening on their trip to Atlanta.



"My mom wants to see everything, I send her pictures all the time," said Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley.



The players also use apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook to do what you'd expect college students to do: send their friends funny videos and pictures. Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillion showed off his best Snapchat story of the week, where a bunch of Crimson Tide football players got stuck in an elevator at the team hotel.



Still, others are glad they get to author their own photo albums, recording memories to share once they're home, memories they can relive for years to come.



"I can show it from my eyes, from my brothers' eyes, everyone's going to send [videos to eachother]," said Huskies defensive back JoJo McIntosh. "I can show the grandkids ... man I'm talking about grandkids!"



Prolific football success earned Washington and Alabama a bowl experience to remember. Their prolific social media use, while a fun distraction now, might end up preserving their memories for years to come.