College football players learn about Civil Rights

- Players from the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies came together Tuesday, but not to play football.

The two teams are set to face off on the field during the Peach Bowl Saturday, but Tuesday night they gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church to learn more about the fight for Civil Rights.

The lecture featured speakers such as former Mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young and Dr. C.T. Vivian. Speakers told FOX 5 the idea behind the event was to better connect the athletes with the city they're visiting, and allow them to learn more about Atlanta's history.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be held on New Year's Eve at the Georgia Dome.

