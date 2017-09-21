< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421878438-420337030"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="damian entwistle / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>damian entwistle / Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421878438-420337030" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/21/puerto%20rico%20flag_1506044381980_4203764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="damian entwistle / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>damian entwistle / Flickr</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421878438" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - The Trump administration is delaying the release of more than $8 billion in funds to help Puerto Rico prepare for the next natural disaster, citing political unrest and financial irregularities in the U.S. territory.</p><p>The funds are part of $16 billion approved by Congress for mitigation projects, such as hardening electrical grids, in states and territories receiving presidential disaster declarations from 2015 to 2017.</p><p>The Department of Housing and Urban Development is detailing rules for nine states to get the funds first. They are Texas, Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, California, Missouri and Georgia.</p><p>HUD Secretary Ben Carson says their recovery "should not be held back due to alleged corruption, fiscal irregularities and financial mismanagement occurring in Puerto Rico." <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rapper A$AP Rocky to be freed from jail as judges mulls case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JARI TANNER and DOROTHEE THIESING, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 02:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>STOCKHOLM (AP) - Rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects will be freed from jail until Aug. 14, when judges are expected to announce a verdict in the assault case against them, a Swedish court announced Friday.</p><p>It wasn't immediately clear from the decision by the Stockholm District Court whether the three individuals, all American citizens, would be able to leave the country.</p><p>Prosecutors asked that the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, get a six-month sentence during closing arguments Friday. Mayers told the court he thought community service would be a proper punishment for him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/president-trumps-pick-for-national-intelligence-director-is-withdrawing" title="President Trump's pick for national intelligence director, John Ratcliffe, is withdrawing" data-articleId="421848731" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Ratcliffe_withdraws_as_national_intellig_0_7568838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Ratcliffe_withdraws_as_national_intellig_0_7568838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Ratcliffe_withdraws_as_national_intellig_0_7568838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Ratcliffe_withdraws_as_national_intellig_0_7568838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/Ratcliffe_withdraws_as_national_intellig_0_7568838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rep. John Ratcliffe, who was nominated as the next intelligence director by President Donald Trump, withdrew his resignation Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump's pick for national intelligence director, John Ratcliffe, is withdrawing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 02:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump says his pick for national intelligence director has decided to withdraw from the running, citing unfair media coverage.</p><p>In a tweet Friday , Trump said Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas has decided to stay in Congress. Questions about Ratcliffe's experience have dogged him since Trump announced his candidacy five days ago.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/vice-president-mike-pence-speaking-in-atlanta" title="Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Atlanta" data-articleId="421810109" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Vice_President_in_Atlanta_0_7569439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Vice_President_in_Atlanta_0_7569439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Vice_President_in_Atlanta_0_7569439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Vice_President_in_Atlanta_0_7569439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Vice_President_in_Atlanta_0_7569439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice President in Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claire Simms</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vice President Mike Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Atlanta Friday to speak at a conservative conference.

Mr. Pence addressed Republicans from all over the country at the Resurgent Gathering at the Grant Hyatt in Buckhead.

In a speech that lasted about 25 minutes, the Vice President highlighted what he sees as the accomplishments of the Trump administration, including a strong economy, an increased national defense and the appointment of several conservative judges at the federal level. href="/news/man-arrested-for-armed-robbery-on-georgia-tech-campus"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20GA%20TECH%20ARMED%20ROBBERY%2010P_00.01.07.16_1564798658924.png_7570328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V GA TECH ARMED ROBBERY 10P_00.01.07.16_1564798658924.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested for armed robbery on Georgia Tech campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gwinnett-county-courthouse-cafeteria-fails-health-inspection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/P%20COURTHOUSE%20FAILED%20HEALTH%20INSPECTION%2010P_00.00.52.00_1564798381010.png_7570097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P COURTHOUSE FAILED HEALTH INSPECTION 10P_00.00.52.00_1564798381010.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gwinnett County Courthouse cafeteria fails health inspection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-release-video-of-grantville-meth-bus"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/P%20GRANTVILLE%20METH%20BUST%205P%20_00.01.33.19_1564797027850.png_7570081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GRANTVILLE METH BUST 5P _00.01.33.19_1564797027850.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies release video of Grantville meth bus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-arrest-man-accused-of-shooting-ups-driver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/P%20UPS%20DRIVER%20SHOT_00.01.10.09_1564796477371.png_7570066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P UPS DRIVER SHOT_00.01.10.09_1564796477371.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police arrest man accused of shooting UPS driver</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/03/LifeLine_Kennel_080319_1564836667201_7570546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/03/LifeLine_Kennel_080319_1564836667201_7570546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/03/LifeLine_Kennel_080319_1564836667201_7570546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/03/LifeLine_Kennel_080319_1564836667201_7570546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Georgia shelters need help after being 'flooded with animals'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/six-flags-hiring-300-people-for-fright-fest-fun" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/03/SixFlagsJobs3_1564835106136_7570455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/03/SixFlagsJobs3_1564835106136_7570455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/03/SixFlagsJobs3_1564835106136_7570455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/03/SixFlagsJobs3_1564835106136_7570455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/03/SixFlagsJobs3_1564835106136_7570455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Six Flags hiring 300 people for Fright Fest fun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/votto-wood-power-reds-past-braves-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Votto, Wood power Reds past Braves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/atlanta-united-too-take-on-la-saturday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta United too take on L.A. Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-representative-holds-back-to-school-event" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20_00.00.40.27_1564801608173.png_7570517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20_00.00.40.27_1564801608173.png_7570517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20_00.00.40.27_1564801608173.png_7570517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20_00.00.40.27_1564801608173.png_7570517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20_00.00.40.27_1564801608173.png_7570517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State representative holds back to school event</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 