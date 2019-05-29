< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new <article> <section id="story409537194" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409537194" data-article-version="1.0">Trump urges Roy Moore not to run for Senate seat</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/trump-urges-roy-moore-not-to-run-for-senate-seat" addthis:title="Trump urges Roy Moore not to run for Senate seat"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409537194.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409537194");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409537194-409537169"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409537194-409537169" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images</figcaption> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> He told The Associated Press earlier this month that he is considering another campaign next year.</p> <p>Trump, who backed Moore in 2017 despite the allegations, tweeted "I have NOTHING against Roy Moore," but warned that "Roy Moore cannot win." He added that if Democrat Doug Jones retains the seat in 2020, "many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost."</p> <p>Trump's comments come as national Republicans have tried to keep Moore out of the race.</p> <p>Moore's nomination could have national repercussions. Democrats could accuse the GOP of ignoring the #MeToo movement and coddling a man accused of sexual misconduct. Moore says he expects to announce a decision in mid-June.</p> <p>Republicans control the U.S. Senate 53-47 and view defeating Jones as a top priority. <p>Jones, 65, is considered the most endangered Democratic incumbent facing re-election in 2020, a year when several GOP senators are vulnerable and control of the chamber will be at stake.</p> <p>Jones defeated Moore in 2017 by 22,000 votes out of 1.3 million cast in a special election to fill the seat previously held by Jeff Sessions, who became Trump's attorney general.</p> <p>Moore said earlier this month that he is "seriously considering" a rematch against Jones and would likely announce a decision in mid-June.</p> <p>"2020 could be a touchpoint in our nation, not only for the presidency but for the House and Congress and so forth," Moore told the AP.</p> </section> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404999" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/disaster-aid-bill-again-blocked-in-house-by-gop-conservative" title="Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative" > data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Another Republican blocks disaster aid in House" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A second conservative Republican on Tuesday blocked another attempt to pass a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill, delaying again a top priority for some of President Donald Trump's most loyal allies on Capitol Hill.</p><p>Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said that if Democratic leaders like Speaker Nancy Pelosi thought the measure was so important, they should have kept the House in session in Washington late last week to slate an up-or-down roll call vote.</p><p>"If the speaker of this House thought that this was must-pass legislation, the speaker ... should have called a vote on this bill before sending every member of Congress on recess for 10 days," Massie said as he blocked the measure.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/supreme-court-agrees-to-hear-us-mexico-border-shooting-case" title="Supreme Court agrees to hear US-Mexico border shooting case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Supreme Court said Tuesday it will decide whether families of Mexican teenagers who were shot to death by American border agents can sue for damages in U.S. courts.</p><p>The justices said they will hear arguments in the fall in a case from Texas involving an agent who fired shots across the U.S.-Mexico border that killed a 15-year-old boy.</p><p>The outcome will also affect a second case from Nogales, Arizona, where an agent fired shots that struck a 16-year-old boy in Mexico approximately 10 times, killing him. The Border Patrol agent in that case, Lonnie Swartz, has been acquitted twice of fatally shooting Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in October 2012. Prosecutors said last year they would not seek a third trial. The teen's family sued for damages, and lower courts let the lawsuit go forward.</p> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Meghan Markle won't be present when Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II host President Trump and first lady Melania for lunch at the palace.</p><p>A schedule for the Trumps' state visit to the U.K. has been released , indicating that the former "Suits" actress (and prior Hillary Clinton supporter) won't attend.</p><p>Duchess Meghan remains on maternity leave following the birth of her and Prince Harry's first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month.</p> </div> </ul> </div> </section> class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/selena%20fans_1559157519269.jpg_7324720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Fans&#x20;wait&#x20;outside&#x20;a&#x20;Selena&#x20;tribute&#x20;concert&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jana&#x20;Birchum&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/selena-themed-cruise-sets-sail-in-2020-from-los-angeles-to-ensenada" data-title="Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/selena-themed-cruise-sets-sail-in-2020-from-los-angeles-to-ensenada" addthis:title="Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/naked-woman-allegedly-groped-trooper-after-leading-him-on-high-speed-chase-court-documents-say" > <h3>Naked woman allegedly groped trooper after leading him on high-speed chase, court documents say</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/naked-woman-allegedly-groped-trooper-after-leading-him-on-high-speed-chase-court-documents-say" data-title="Naked woman allegedly gropes trooper after chase" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/naked-woman-allegedly-groped-trooper-after-leading-him-on-high-speed-chase-court-documents-say" addthis:title="Naked woman allegedly gropes trooper after chase" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/united-frontier-rank-last-when-it-comes-to-customer-satisfaction-among-airlines-survey-says" > <h3>United, Frontier rank last when it comes to customer satisfaction among airlines, survey says</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/united-frontier-rank-last-when-it-comes-to-customer-satisfaction-among-airlines-survey-says" data-title="Survey: United, Frontier rank last among airlines" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/united-frontier-rank-last-when-it-comes-to-customer-satisfaction-among-airlines-survey-says" addthis:title="Survey: United, Frontier rank last among airlines" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/otter-pops-freeze-pops-freezies-twitter-embroiled-in-debate-on-name-of-flavored-ice-treats" > <h3>Otter Pops, freeze pops, freezies: Twitter embroiled in debate on name of flavored ice treats</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/otter-pops-freeze-pops-freezies-twitter-embroiled-in-debate-on-name-of-flavored-ice-treats" data-title="Twitter users get into heated debate over ice pops" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/otter-pops-freeze-pops-freezies-twitter-embroiled-in-debate-on-name-of-flavored-ice-treats" addthis:title="Twitter users get into heated debate over ice pops" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20FETCH%20DOG%20PARK%20BURGLARY%205P%20_00.00.23.06_1559163617760.jpg_7325196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20FETCH%20DOG%20PARK%20BURGLARY%205P%20_00.00.23.06_1559163617760.jpg_7325196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20FETCH%20DOG%20PARK%20BURGLARY%205P%20_00.00.23.06_1559163617760.jpg_7325196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20FETCH%20DOG%20PARK%20BURGLARY%205P%20_00.00.23.06_1559163617760.jpg_7325196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Burglar targets dog park; steals beer, liquor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-the-profit-says-the-big-flag-stays-even-if-he-goes-to-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;city&#x20;in&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;has&#x20;filed&#x20;a&#x20;lawsuit&#x20;to&#x20;remove&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;40-foot&#x20;by&#x20;80-foot&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;flag&#x20;outside&#x20;a&#x20;local&#x20;RV&#x20;dealership&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Camping&#x20;World&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'The Profit' says the big flag stays even if he goes to jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-candidate-behind-deportation-bus-pleads-guilty-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/05/15/P%20MICHAEL%20WILLIAMS%20DEPORTATION%20BUS%206P_00.00.42.29_1526431267355.png_5509127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia candidate behind 'deportation bus' pleads guilty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/savannah-s-city-manager-on-medical-leave" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/09/08/Georgia%20News%20Generic_1440180049265_116366_ver1%200_320_240_1473343806204_1972321_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/09/08/Georgia%20News%20Generic_1440180049265_116366_ver1%200_320_240_1473343806204_1972321_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/09/08/Georgia%20News%20Generic_1440180049265_116366_ver1%200_320_240_1473343806204_1972321_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/09/08/Georgia%20News%20Generic_1440180049265_116366_ver1%200_320_240_1473343806204_1972321_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/09/08/Georgia%20News%20Generic_1440180049265_116366_ver1%200_320_240_1473343806204_1972321_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Savannah's city manager on medical leave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-charged-with-aggravated-assault-following-road-rage-incident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20ROAD%20RAGE%20_00.00.53.12_1559161978483.png_7324915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20ROAD%20RAGE%20_00.00.53.12_1559161978483.png_7324915_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20ROAD%20RAGE%20_00.00.53.12_1559161978483.png_7324915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20ROAD%20RAGE%20_00.00.53.12_1559161978483.png_7324915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20ROAD%20RAGE%20_00.00.53.12_1559161978483.png_7324915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" </ul> </div> 