<li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/us-naval-academy-herndon-monument-climb-class-of-2022">U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022 completes annual Herndon Monument climb</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_7291306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tech talk with Tanya Sam"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/entertainment/fans-spot-water-bottles-accidentally-left-in-game-of-thrones-series-finale"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20GoT%20pics_1558373503180.jpg_7291435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fans spot water bottles accidentally left in 'Game of Thrones' series finale"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/entertainment/fans-spot-water-bottles-accidentally-left-in-game-of-thrones-series-finale">Fans spot water bottles accidentally left in 'Game of Thrones' series finale</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_7290795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/us-naval-academy-herndon-monument-climb-class-of-2022">U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022 completes annual Herndon Monument climb</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/entertainment/fans-spot-water-bottles-accidentally-left-in-game-of-thrones-series-finale">Fans spot water bottles accidentally left in 'Game of Thrones' series finale</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_7291306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tech talk with Tanya Sam"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_7290795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jonathan_Nelson_s_new__Declarations__0_7290855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167_7290369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-actresses-featured-as-top-talent-to-watch-in-atlanta">Actresses featured as top talent to watch in Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/34th-annual-renaissance-festival">34th Annual Renaissance Festival</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_7291306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tech talk with Tanya Sam"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_7290795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jonathan_Nelson_s_new__Declarations__0_7290855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167_7290369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-actresses-featured-as-top-talent-to-watch-in-atlanta">Actresses featured as top talent to watch in Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/34th-annual-renaissance-festival">34th Annual Renaissance Festival</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407995792" data-article-version="1.0">Trump's EPA shifts more environmental enforcement to states</h1> src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407995792-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="TRUMP IN ATLANTA 4-23 WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407995792-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="trump default pic_1557174366957.jpg-400801.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-407995792-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="TRUMP IN ATLANTA 4-23 WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg.jpg"/> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/trump-s-epa-shifts-more-environmental-enforcement-to-states">ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> (AP)</strong> - Susan Holmes' home, corner store and roadside beef jerky stand are right off Oklahoma Highway 31, putting them in the path of trucks hauling ash and waste from a power plant that burns the high-sulfur coal mined near this small town.</p> <p>For years, when Bokoshe residents were outside, the powdery ash blowing from the trucks and the ash dump on the edge of town would "kind of engulf you," Holmes said. "They drove by, and you just couldn't breathe."</p> <p>Over three decades, the ash dump grew into a hill five stories high. Townspeople regard the Environmental Protection Agency as the only source of serious environmental enforcement. Whenever people took their worries about ash-contaminated air and water to state lawmakers and regulators, "none of them cared," Holmes said.</p> <p>So the residents of this 500-person town have nothing but bitter warnings for similarly situated communities now that President Donald Trump's EPA has approved Oklahoma to be the first state to take over permitting and enforcement on coal-ash sites.</p> <p>"They're going to do absolutely nothing," predicted Tim Tanksley, a rancher in Bokoshe, about 130 miles southeast of Tulsa in a Choctaw Nation coal patch that helped fuel the railroads.</p> <p>Around the country, the EPA under Trump is delegating a widening range of public health and environmental enforcement to states, saying local officials know best how to deal with local problems. Critics contend federal regulators are making a dangerous retreat on enforcement that puts people and the environment at greater risk.</p> <p>One administration initiative would give states more authority over emissions from coal-fired power plants. Another would remove federal protections for millions of miles of waterways and wetlands.</p> <p>Some states and counties say the EPA is also failing to act against threats from industrial polluters, including growing water contamination from a widely used class of nonstick industrial compounds. Michigan, New Jersey and some other states say they are tackling EPA-size challenges - like setting limits for the contaminants in drinking water - while appealing to the real EPA to act.</p> <p>In Houston's oil and gas hub, local officials and residents say a lax EPA response to toxic spills during Hurricane Harvey left the public in the dark about health threats and handicapped efforts to hold companies responsible for cleaning up.</p> <p>Nationwide, EPA inspections, evaluations and enforcement actions have fallen sharply over the past two years, some to the lowest points in decades, or in history.</p> <p>The agency says environmental enforcers remain on the job despite the plunging enforcement numbers.</p> <p>"There has been no retreat from working with states, communities and regulated entities to ensure compliance with our environmental laws," said George Hull, the agency's enforcement spokesman.</p> <p>"Through our deregulatory actions, the Trump administration has proven that burdensome federal regulations are not necessary to drive environmental progress," EPA Director Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, told lawmakers earlier this year.</p> <p>Past EPA officials accuse the Trump administration of pulling back on enforcement of polluters and turning back the clock to a dirtier, more dangerous time.</p> <p>"The reason that the ultimate authority to enforce the law was put into federal hands was because the states weren't any good at it," William Ruckelshaus said.</p> <p>Now 86, Ruckelshaus served as the first administrator of the EPA in 1970, when President Richard Nixon created the agency amid a wave of public anger over contaminated air and water. The previous year, the pollutant-slicked surface of Ohio's Cuyahoga River caught fire for only the latest time, sending smoke billowing in downtown Cleveland.</p> <p>Then and now, some states lack the resources and legal authority to police big polluters. And crucially, Ruckelshaus said, some states just don't want to. They see routine environmental enforcement as a threat to business and jobs.</p> <p>"The idea that you're going to delegate it to the states ... is completely fraudulent," Ruckelshaus said in an interview.</p> <p>Congressional Democrats allege Trump is selective in his passion for state sovereignty and has blocked states that want tighter environmental enforcement. They point to the president's call to revoke California's authority under the Clean Air Act to set tougher mileage standards than those Trump wants, among other examples.</p> <p>Oklahoma acquired permitting and oversight authority over a half-dozen coal-ash dumps and ponds last year under then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general. Pruitt left the agency amid ethics probes last year, and now lobbies for coal.</p> <p>Georgia has also applied to manage its coal-ash dumps and ponds. The EPA says it is talking with other interested states but declined to identify them.</p> <p>Risks from coal-ash sites jumped to national attention in 2008, when a dike broke at a Tennessee coal ash pond, releasing 1 billion gallons of toxic sludge.</p> <p>Coal ash - the gunk left after pollution equipment captures the worst of the toxic soot that once poured out of power plant smokestacks - contains heavy metals and carcinogens, including lead, mercury, arsenic and radium. The tiny particles can seep into the lungs and blood system.</p> <p>U.S. coal plants generate about 100 million tons of ash annually. An Associated Press analysis of data released by utilities last year showed widespread evidence of groundwater contamination around coal plants nationwide.</p> <p>In Oklahoma, groundwater testing at some of the ash sites shows contaminants at levels above what the government deems safe, according to Earthjustice and other environmental groups that are suing to reverse EPA's transfer of permitting and oversight.</p> <p>Patrick Riley, the state Department of Environmental Quality official in charge of Oklahoma's coal-ash program, said the half-dozen sites will be brought up to federal standards. That includes moving some, Riley said.</p> <p>The boom-and-bust cycles of the oil and gas fields govern Oklahoma's economy. But state officials also try to support the state's flagging coal industry, including giving what a state task force said are the highest subsidies in the U.S. to the few companies that mine and burn Oklahoma's high-sulfur coal. The coal-fired power plant that produces the ash dumped at Bokoshe has been one of the main beneficiaries.</p> <p>The Bokoshe coal-ash dump was opened at an unlined former coal mine pit by a local outfit that was initially called Making Money Having Fun LLC, until complaints from townspeople made the ash dump notorious.</p> <p>Laws designed to encourage rehabilitation of old coal pits meant the Bokoshe site was classified as a reclamation project and not an ash dump. That's even though the coal ash long ago filled the pit and now stands more than 50 feet high over several acres.</p> <p>Fearing what the ash was doing to their air and water, the ranchers, teachers and shopkeepers of Bokoshe appealed for years for government action.</p> <p>During Barack Obama's first term as president, residents went to the state capital in Oklahoma City and to Washington, D.C. Holmes herself thrust a record of the town's complaints into the hands of the EPA's then-administrator. Television correspondent Diane Sawyer put the tiny eastern Oklahoma town on the network news. TV crews took photos of all the asthma inhalers stashed in the lockers of Bokoshe schoolkids.</p> <p>Almost a decade later, the only time excitement enters Tanksley's voice is when the cattle rancher recalls the day the EPA acted. Tanksley stood next to an EPA staffer that day as the man gathered beakers of runoff from the site for testing.</p> <p>In 2010, the EPA cited the dump for toxic discharges in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. That led the state to stop the dump from accepting hazardous wastewater from oilfield operations. The dumping of ash continued, but state regulators required the operators to do more to contain the billowing ash.</p> <p>Townspeople say they have little hope left for more state or federal help for Bokoshe. They have none to offer communities in similar fights.</p> <p>"I did a lot," Holmes said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nationwide liver transplant policy caught up in court case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An attorney says a nonprofit that manages the U.S. organ transplant system is rolling back a new nationwide policy over how to allocate scarce livers available for transplants as the issue is tied up in a lawsuit.</p><p>Sara Frey said during a hearing Monday in federal court in Atlanta that the United Network for Organ Sharing was on track to reinstate its old policy by Thursday morning.</p><p>U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg last week ordered the rollback pending the outcome of a court appeal that could take months to resolve.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/jimmy-carter-finds-a-renaissance-in-2020-democratic-scramble-1" title="Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BILL BARROW, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jimmy Carter carved an unlikely path to the White House in 1976 and endured humbling defeat after one term. Now, six administrations later, the longest-living chief executive in American history is re-emerging from political obscurity at age 94 to win over his fellow Democrats once again.</p><p>A peanut farmer turned politician then worldwide humanitarian, Carter is taking on a special role as several Democratic candidates look to his family-run campaign after the Watergate scandal as the road map for toppling President Donald Trump in 2020.</p><p>"Jimmy Carter is a decent, well-meaning person, someone who people are talking about again given the time that we are in," Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in an interview. "He won because he worked so hard, and he had a message of truth and honesty. I think about him all the time."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/us-judge-to-consider-blocking-new-mississippi-abortion-law-1" title="US judge to consider blocking new Mississippi abortion law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US judge to consider blocking new Mississippi abortion law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Inside Mississippi's only abortion clinic, administrator Shannon Brewer has been fielding phone calls from women who want to know whether they can still terminate a pregnancy if they think they might be more than a few weeks along.</p><p>The confusion comes from a Mississippi law that's set to ban abortions after a fetus's heartbeat is detected: about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. The clinic has sued to block it, and a judge was scheduled to hear arguments on the request Tuesday.</p><p>Brewer says that since abortion has been in the news frequently for the past few months, the Mississippi clinic, the Jackson Women's Health Organization, is receiving calls from potential patients not only from inside the state but also from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Tennessee.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/us-naval-academy-herndon-monument-climb-class-of-2022"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/20/naval2_1558378656942_7291798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Plebes participate in the 2019 Herndon Monument climb at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Monday, May 20, 2019." title="WTTG Herndon Climb 52019-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022 completes annual Herndon Monument climb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_7291306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_20190520165250"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tech talk with Tanya Sam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/fans-spot-water-bottles-accidentally-left-in-game-of-thrones-series-finale"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20GoT%20pics_1558373503180.jpg_7291435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) are shown in a promotional image for episode 6, season 8 of "Game of Thrones." (Photo credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO)" title="GETTY GoT pics_1558373503180.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fans spot water bottles accidentally left in 'Game of Thrones' series finale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_7290795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_20190520154302"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/us-naval-academy-herndon-monument-climb-class-of-2022" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/20/naval2_1558378656942_7291798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/20/naval2_1558378656942_7291798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/20/naval2_1558378656942_7291798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/20/naval2_1558378656942_7291798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/20/naval2_1558378656942_7291798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Plebes&#x20;participate&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Herndon&#x20;Monument&#x20;climb&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Naval&#x20;Academy&#x20;in&#x20;Annapolis&#x2c;&#x20;Maryland&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022 completes annual Herndon Monument climb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-s-epa-shifts-more-environmental-enforcement-to-states" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump's EPA shifts more environmental enforcement to states</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/jimmy-carter-finds-a-renaissance-in-2020-democratic-scramble-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walker-county-authorities-look-for-missing-teenager" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missing-teen-aiden-platt_1558387153515_7292183_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missing-teen-aiden-platt_1558387153515_7292183_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missing-teen-aiden-platt_1558387153515_7292183_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missing-teen-aiden-platt_1558387153515_7292183_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/missing-teen-aiden-platt_1558387153515_7292183_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walker County authorities look for missing teenager</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reports-ric-flair-recovering-after-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: Ric Flair recovering after surgery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 