Trump claims black people love his Baltimore comments https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Getty_DonaldTrump_073019_1564509036514_7560054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Getty_DonaldTrump_073019_1564509036514_7560054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Getty_DonaldTrump_073019_1564509036514_7560054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421119898-421119871" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Getty_DonaldTrump_073019_1564509036514_7560054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Getty_DonaldTrump_073019_1564509036514_7560054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Getty_DonaldTrump_073019_1564509036514_7560054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Getty_DonaldTrump_073019_1564509036514_7560054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Getty_DonaldTrump_073019_1564509036514_7560054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images</figcaption> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:50PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Elijah Cummings and his majority-black Baltimore district, despite polling showing consistently negative numbers.</p> <p>Speaking to reporters at he left the White House on Tuesday, Trump claimed the building had been flooded with letters, emails and phone calls thanking him for "getting involved."</p> <p>"Those people are living in hell in Baltimore," the Republican president said. "They really appreciate what I'm doing, and they've let me know it."</p> <p>The White House did not immediately provide any evidence backing up Trump's claims.</p> <p>Trump's comments came in response to fierce backlash against his earlier remarks lashing out at Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and calling his district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." Trump also is under fire for his ongoing attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color, whom he tweeted should "go back" to their countries - even though three of the four were born in the United States and they're all U.S. citizens.</p> <p>But Trump on Tuesday nonetheless declared himself "the least racist person" in the world, despite his recent comments and racist tweets. 