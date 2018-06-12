< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Suit alleging racism in elections has been filed
Posted May 30 2019 04:38PM EDT (AP)</strong> - A federal lawsuit seeking to strike down Mississippi's method of electing statewide officials by asserting that it's racially discriminatory has been filed in court.</p> <p>The lawsuit brought Thursday by several African American residents challenges the state's nationally unique requirement that the governor and top officials win both a majority of the statewide vote and a majority of the 122 state House districts. If that doesn't happen, the election is decided by members of the House.</p> <p>The lawsuit says the provision from the 1890 constitution is designed to make it harder for African Americans to win elections.</p> <p>No black candidate has been elected to a statewide office since the requirement took effect.</p> <p>The lawsuit is backed by an affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Politics Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/04/Aerials%20Pinewood%20Studios%20Shooting.mpg_15.07.15.26_1491333292178_3094168_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Major Hollywood studios start to weigh in on heartbeat bill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Netflix blinked first and now other major Hollywood studios say they may reevaluate filming in Georgia if the state's abortion law goes into effect. The state is known for its lucrative tax incentives for filming.</p><p>WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal and the Walt Disney Co. followed the streaming service's lead earlier this week, breaking a three-week silence from the big players in entertainment on the controversial law that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks.</p><p>"If the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions," read a statement from WarnerMedia Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/state-politics/prosecutors-push-back-on-enforcing-new-state-abortion-laws-1" title="Prosecutors push back on enforcing new state abortion laws" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Prosecutors push back on enforcing new state abortion laws</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SUDHIN THANAWALA, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New state abortion laws likely to become bogged down in legal challenges face another potential obstacle: prosecutors who refuse to enforce them.</p><p>The Associated Press reached out to nearly two dozen district attorneys across seven states, and several said they would not file criminal charges against doctors who violate the laws. Even a few who left open potentially charging doctors said they would not prosecute women for having an abortion, which some legal observers say could be a possibility under Georgia's law.</p><p>"I am never going to enforce a law that's unconstitutional, and furthermore, especially not one that targets women and girls," said David Cooke, chief prosecutor in Macon, Georgia, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/longtime-mississippi-republican-sen-thad-cochran-dead-at-81" title="Longtime Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran dead at 81" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS) speaks at &#39;Making AIDS History: A Roadmap for Ending the Epidemic&#39; at the Hart Senate Building on June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Longtime Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran dead at 81</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who served in Congress for more than 45 years and chaired the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, died Thursday. He was 81.</p><p>Cochran resigned from the Senate in April 2018, citing health reasons.</p><p>According to a statement from the office of his successor, Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Cochran “passed away peacefully early Thursday morning in Oxford.” Services for Cochran are pending.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/the-us-womens-national-team-has-slayed-the-womens-world-cup-before-and-they-might-do-it-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/womens%20team%20victory_1559247660677.jpg_7331909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - The United States celebrates after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 5-2 against Japan. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)" title="womens team victory_1559247660677.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The US Women's National Team has slayed the Women's World Cup before, and they might do it again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="File photos show pepperoni pizza and stacked glazed donuts. (Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="pizza and donuts 3_1559244883433.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/r-kelly-charged-with-more-sex-crimes-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Cook County Sheriff’s Office)" title="rkellymugchildsupport-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>R. 