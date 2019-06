- Former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams addressed a Congressional panel speaking on voting rights act and voter suppression.

Her appearance before a House subcommittee comes on the anniversary of the Supreme Court's Shelby County versus Holder ruling.

It removed the rule that required states with a history of voting discrimination get federal approval before changing the way they conduct elections

Abrams believes the Shelby decision paved the way for voter suppression in Georgia making it harder for people of color to vote.