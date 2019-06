- House Democrats have unveiled a $4.5 billion measure to respond to the growing humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

The measure provides funding for refugee and migrant care assistance.

It would also reimburse local governments and non-profits that help shelter migrants.

Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue spoke on the Senate floor Friday about what he calls a "crisis situation" at the southern border.

The measure proposed by House Democrats is scheduled for a floor vote next week.

Both the House and Senate are scrambling to make something happen before agencies attending to the influx of migrants runs out of money.