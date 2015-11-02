< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sen. Johnny Isakson back home after fracturing ribs By FOX 5 News Johnny Isakson back home after fracturing ribs"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420474850.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420474850");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_420474850_420506506_139609"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_420474850_420506506_139609";this.videosJson='[{"id":"420506506","video":"588563","title":"Sen.%20Isakason%20back%20home%20after%20fall","caption":"Sen.%20Isakason%20back%20home%20after%20fall","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F26%2FSen__Isakason_back_home_after_fall_0_7552376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F26%2FSen__Isakason_back_home_after_fall_588563_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658790086%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6PtCAAhzxMolly0AcchVuPjbFYM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fpolitics%2Fsen-isakson-back-home-after-fracturing-ribs"}},"createDate":"Jul 26 2019 07:01PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_420474850_420506506_139609",video:"588563",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Sen__Isakason_back_home_after_fall_0_7552376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Sen.%2520Isakason%2520back%2520home%2520after%2520fall",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/26/Sen__Isakason_back_home_after_fall_588563_1800.mp4?Expires=1658790086&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6PtCAAhzxMolly0AcchVuPjbFYM",eventLabel:"Sen.%20Isakason%20back%20home%20after%20fall-420506506",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fpolitics%2Fsen-isakson-back-home-after-fracturing-ribs"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 26 2019 04:22PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 26 2019 07:01PM EDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 07:07PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/11/02/V%20ISAKSON%20PARKINSON_S%20_WAGAedbb_146.mxf_00.00.37.24_1446522914588_423653_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/11/02/V%20ISAKSON%20PARKINSON_S%20_WAGAedbb_146.mxf_00.00.37.24_1446522914588_423653_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/11/02/V%20ISAKSON%20PARKINSON_S%20_WAGAedbb_146.mxf_00.00.37.24_1446522914588_423653_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/11/02/V%20ISAKSON%20PARKINSON_S%20_WAGAedbb_146.mxf_00.00.37.24_1446522914588_423653_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/11/02/V%20ISAKSON%20PARKINSON_S%20_WAGAedbb_146.mxf_00.00.37.24_1446522914588_423653_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420474850-43690213" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/11/02/V%20ISAKSON%20PARKINSON_S%20_WAGAedbb_146.mxf_00.00.37.24_1446522914588_423653_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/11/02/V%20ISAKSON%20PARKINSON_S%20_WAGAedbb_146.mxf_00.00.37.24_1446522914588_423653_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson is back at his Georgia home recovering this weekend after suffering a fall last week. Johnny Isakson is back at his Georgia home recovering this weekend after suffering a fall last week.</p> <p>The 74-year-old Republican senator was admitted to George Washington University Hospital after falling in his D.C. apartment and fracturing four ribs on July 16. He was released from the hospital last weekend and spent the week at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for inpatient rehabilitation.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/sen-johnny-isakson-discharged-from-hospital-after-fracturing-ribs"><strong>RELATED: Sen. Johnny Isakson discharged from hospital after fracturing ribs</strong></a></p> <p>His office released a statement Friday, which said he is making good progress in his recovery and will continue his physical rehabilitation with WellStar on an outpatient basis.</p> <p>“I am doing much better thanks to the excellent medical care and rehabilitation services I have received,” Isakson said in the statement. “I’m looking forward to sleeping in my own bed and will remain focused on making a full recovery so I can get back to work. All of the thoughtful messages of support have kept my spirits high, and I thank everyone who has lifted me up during this time.”</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/sen-isakson-hospitalized-after-fall-four-fractured-ribs"><strong>MORE: Sen. Isakson of Georgia hospitalized after fall, four fractured ribs</strong></a></p> <p>Sen. Isakson plans to stay in Georgia through the end of next week and return to Washington after the August state work period.</p> <p>In 2015, Isakson disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Due to the symptoms of the disease, it may take longer for him to recover from his injuries.</p> <p>In February 2017, he underwent a planned back surgery at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta to address spinal deterioration. More Politics Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Puerto Rico Department of Justice)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The woman who is supposed to replace Puerto Rico's embattled governor announced Sunday that she doesn't want the job as the U.S. territory reels from political crisis.</p><p>Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez said in a Twitter post that she hopes Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will appoint a secretary of state before resigning Aug. 2 as planned.</p><p>Former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín would have been next in line as governor, according to the U.S. territory's constitution. But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned in recent weeks since someone leaked an obscenity-laced chat in which Rosselló and close advisers insulted people including women and victims of Hurricane Maria.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/director-of-national-intelligence-dan-coats-leaving-job" title="Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats leaving job" data-articleId="420755374" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY Trump Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats leaving job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is leaving his job next month, ending a two-year tenure marked by President Donald Trump's clashes with intelligence officials.</p><p>Trump tweeted Sunday that the nation's top intelligence official would step aside on Aug. 15, and that he would nominate a Texas congressman, Republican John Ratcliffe, to the post. </p><p>Coats frequently appeared out of step with Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign. The frayed relationship reflected broader divisions between the president and the government's intelligence agencies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/supreme-court-allows-use-of-pentagon-funds-for-border-wall" title="Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall" data-articleId="420512473" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/17/Getty%20borderwall_1547772837985.PNG_6641776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/17/Getty%20borderwall_1547772837985.PNG_6641776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/17/Getty%20borderwall_1547772837985.PNG_6641776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/17/Getty%20borderwall_1547772837985.PNG_6641776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/17/Getty%20borderwall_1547772837985.PNG_6641776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. government is partially shutdown as President Trump is asking for $5.7 billion to build additional walls along the U.S.-Mexico border and the Democrats oppose the idea. Jan. 17, 2019 (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to tap Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.</p><p>The Supreme Court said Friday that it would lift a freeze on the money put in place by a lower court. The Supreme Court's action means the Trump administration can tap the funds and begin work on four contracts it has awarded. Four liberal justices wouldn't have allowed construction to start.</p><p>A trial court initially froze the funds in May and an appeals court kept that freeze in place earlier this month. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Most Recent https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Report: 3 dead, possibly 12 wounded at Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-police-searching-for-missing-5-year-old" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County Police searching for missing 5-year-old</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/woman-set-to-replace-puerto-rico-governor-turns-down-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Justice&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teens-help-law-enforcement-crack-down-on-illegal-vape-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teens help law enforcement crack down on illegal vape sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-orders-louisiana-man-s-mouth-taped-shut-after-he-interrupts-sentencing-hearing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 