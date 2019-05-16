< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/us-naval-academy-herndon-monument-climb-class-of-2022">U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022 completes annual Herndon Monument climb</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_7291306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tech talk with Tanya Sam"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/entertainment/fans-spot-water-bottles-accidentally-left-in-game-of-thrones-series-finale"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20GoT%20pics_1558373503180.jpg_7291435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fans spot water bottles accidentally left in 'Game of Thrones' series finale"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/entertainment/fans-spot-water-bottles-accidentally-left-in-game-of-thrones-series-finale">Fans spot water bottles accidentally left in 'Game of Thrones' series finale</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_7290795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/us-naval-academy-herndon-monument-climb-class-of-2022">U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022 completes annual Herndon Monument climb</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/entertainment/fans-spot-water-bottles-accidentally-left-in-game-of-thrones-series-finale">Fans spot water bottles accidentally left in 'Game of Thrones' series finale</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_7291306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tech talk with Tanya Sam"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_7290795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jonathan_Nelson_s_new__Declarations__0_7290855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167_7290369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-actresses-featured-as-top-talent-to-watch-in-atlanta">Actresses featured as top talent to watch in Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/34th-annual-renaissance-festival">34th Annual Renaissance Festival</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_7291306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tech talk with Tanya Sam"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_7290795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jonathan_Nelson_s_new__Declarations__0_7290855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/86D5DDAA9CF042E29C3178401E65E2D5_1558357094167_7290369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam">Tech talk with Tanya Sam</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family">Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jonathan-nelson-talks-jesus-i-love-you-challenge-on-good-day-atlanta">Jonathan Nelson talks 'Jesus I Love You' challenge on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/sweetening-up-may-celebrations-with-the-pastry-depot">Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-actresses-featured-as-top-talent-to-watch-in-atlanta">Actresses featured as top talent to watch in Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/34th-annual-renaissance-festival">34th Annual Renaissance Festival</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story407995759" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407995759" data-article-version="1.0">Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407995759" data-article-version="1.0">Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407995759" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/jimmy-carter-finds-a-renaissance-in-2020-democratic-scramble-1" data-title="Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/jimmy-carter-finds-a-renaissance-in-2020-democratic-scramble-1" addthis:title="Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407995759.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407995759");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407995759-407389587"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407995759-407389587" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/jimmy-carter-finds-a-renaissance-in-2020-democratic-scramble-1">BILL BARROW, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407995759" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP</strong> - Jimmy Carter carved an unlikely path to the White House in 1976 and endured humbling defeat after one term. term. Now, six administrations later, the longest-living chief executive in American history is re-emerging from political obscurity at age 94 to win over his fellow Democrats once again.</p> <p>A peanut farmer turned politician then worldwide humanitarian, Carter is taking on a special role as several Democratic candidates look to his family-run campaign after the Watergate scandal as the road map for toppling President Donald Trump in 2020.</p> <p>"Jimmy Carter is a decent, well-meaning person, someone who people are talking about again given the time that we are in," Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in an interview. "He won because he worked so hard, and he had a message of truth and honesty. I think about him all the time."</p> <p>Klobuchar is one of at least three presidential hopefuls who've ventured to the tiny town of Plains, Georgia, to meet with Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who is 91. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, also have visited with the Carters and attended the former president's Sunday School lesson in Plains.</p> <p>Carter had planned to teach at Maranatha Baptist Church again Sunday, but he is still recuperating at home days after hip replacement surgery following a fall as he was preparing for a turkey hunt.</p> <p>"An extraordinary person," Buttigieg told reporters after meeting Carter. "A guiding light and inspiration," Booker said in a statement. Klobuchar has attended Carter's church lesson, as well, and says she emails with him occasionally. "He signs them 'JC,'" she said with a laugh.</p> <p>It's quite a turnabout for a man who largely receded from party politics after his presidency, often without being missed by his party's leaders in Washington, where he was an outsider even as a White House resident.</p> <p>To be sure, more 2020 candidates have quietly sought counsel from Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama. Several have talked with Bill Clinton, who left office in 2001. But those huddles have been more hush-hush, disclosed through aides dishing anonymously. Sessions with Carter, on the other hand, are trumpeted on social media and discussed freely, suggesting an appeal that Obama and Clinton may not have.</p> <p>Unlike Clinton, impeached after an affair with a White House intern, Carter has no #MeToo demerits; he and Rosalynn, married since the end of World War II, didn't even like to dance with other people at state dinners. And unlike Obama, popular among Democrats but polarizing for conservatives and GOP-leaning independents, Carter is difficult to define by current political fault lines.</p> <p>He's an outspoken evangelical Christian who criticizes Trump's serial falsehoods, yet praises Trump for attempting a relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Carter touts his own personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, another Trump favorite. "I have his email address," Carter said in September.</p> <p>For years, Carter has irked the foreign policy establishment with forthright criticism of Israel and its treatment of Palestinians.</p> <p>He confirms that he voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, over Hillary Clinton in Georgia's 2016 presidential primary. In 2017, Carter welcomed Sanders, who's running again this year, to the Carter Center for a program in which the two men lambasted money in politics. Carter called the United States "an oligarchy."</p> <p>Yet Carter has since warned Democrats against "too liberal a program," lest they ensure Trump's re-election.</p> <p>Klobuchar credited Carter with being "ahead of his time" on several issues, including the environment and climate change (he put solar panels on the White House), health care (a major step toward universal coverage failed mostly because party liberals thought it didn't go far enough) and government streamlining (an effort that angered some Democrats at the time). But she also alluded to how his presidency ended: a landslide loss after gas lines, inflation-then-unemployment, and a 14-month-long hostage crisis in Iran. "Their administration was not perfect," she said.</p> <p>Carter is enough of an enigma that he is the only living president not to draw Trump's ire or mockery, even if Republicans have caricatured Carter for decades as a failure. Trump and Carter chatted by phone this spring after Carter sent Trump a letter on China and trade. Both men said they had an amiable conversation.</p> <p>Buttigieg said he and Carter "talked about being viewed as coming out of nowhere" and how Carter ran two general election campaigns entirely on the public financing system that now sits unused as candidates collectively raise money into the billions.</p> <p>Klobuchar recalled Carter telling her that "family members would disperse to different states and then they would all come back on Friday, go back through the questions they had gotten." Then "he would talk about how he would answer them" so they'd all be prepared on their next trips, she said.</p> <p>It was "a different era," Klobuchar added, recalling that Carter said he felt "high-tech because they had a fax machine on his plane." Indeed, Klobuchar, born in 1960, wasn't old enough to vote for Carter until he sought a second term. Booker, 50, recalls voting for Carter, but in a grade-school mock election. Buttigieg, 37, wasn't even born when Carter left office.</p> <p>Nonetheless, Klobuchar said she regularly meets Iowans who remember Carter and his family members campaigning in 1975 before his rivals and national media recognized his strength. She said sometimes refers in the campaign to how her fellow Minnesotan and Carter's vice president, Walter Mondale, remembers their term: "We obeyed the law. We told the truth. We kept the peace."</p> <p>Whatever the reasons for the renewed attention, Carter allies say they hope the 2020 campaign is part of bolstering his reputation as a president.</p> <p>"People are tired of hearing that he was a better ex-president than president," said DuBose Porter, a former Georgia Democratic chairman who has known the Carters for decades. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nationwide liver transplant policy caught up in court case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An attorney says a nonprofit that manages the U.S. organ transplant system is rolling back a new nationwide policy over how to allocate scarce livers available for transplants as the issue is tied up in a lawsuit.</p><p>Sara Frey said during a hearing Monday in federal court in Atlanta that the United Network for Organ Sharing was on track to reinstate its old policy by Thursday morning.</p><p>U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg last week ordered the rollback pending the outcome of a court appeal that could take months to resolve.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/trump-s-epa-shifts-more-environmental-enforcement-to-states" title="Trump's EPA shifts more environmental enforcement to states" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump's EPA shifts more environmental enforcement to states</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Susan Holmes' home, corner store and roadside beef jerky stand are right off Oklahoma Highway 31, putting them in the path of trucks hauling ash and waste from a power plant that burns the high-sulfur coal mined near this small town.</p><p>For years, when Bokoshe residents were outside, the powdery ash blowing from the trucks and the ash dump on the edge of town would "kind of engulf you," Holmes said. "They drove by, and you just couldn't breathe."</p><p>Over three decades, the ash dump grew into a hill five stories high. Townspeople regard the Environmental Protection Agency as the only source of serious environmental enforcement. Whenever people took their worries about ash-contaminated air and water to state lawmakers and regulators, "none of them cared," Holmes said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/us-judge-to-consider-blocking-new-mississippi-abortion-law-1" title="US judge to consider blocking new Mississippi abortion law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20LAW%205P%20_00.00.15.08_1558044454661.png_7277815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US judge to consider blocking new Mississippi abortion law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Inside Mississippi's only abortion clinic, administrator Shannon Brewer has been fielding phone calls from women who want to know whether they can still terminate a pregnancy if they think they might be more than a few weeks along.</p><p>The confusion comes from a Mississippi law that's set to ban abortions after a fetus's heartbeat is detected: about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. The clinic has sued to block it, and a judge was scheduled to hear arguments on the request Tuesday.</p><p>Brewer says that since abortion has been in the news frequently for the past few months, the Mississippi clinic, the Jackson Women's Health Organization, is receiving calls from potential patients not only from inside the state but also from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Tennessee.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/us-naval-academy-herndon-monument-climb-class-of-2022"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/20/naval2_1558378656942_7291798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Plebes participate in the 2019 Herndon Monument climb at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Monday, May 20, 2019." title="WTTG Herndon Climb 52019-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022 completes annual Herndon Monument climb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tech-talk-with-tanya-sam"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_7291306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tanya_Sam_talks_Morehouse_s_big_graduati_0_20190520165250"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tech talk with Tanya Sam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/fans-spot-water-bottles-accidentally-left-in-game-of-thrones-series-finale"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20GoT%20pics_1558373503180.jpg_7291435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) are shown in a promotional image for episode 6, season 8 of "Game of Thrones." (Photo credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO)" title="GETTY GoT pics_1558373503180.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fans spot water bottles accidentally left in 'Game of Thrones' series finale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_7290795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_20190520154302"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more 