e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Jimmy Carter awarded tenure at Emory University at age 94 Jimmy Carter awarded tenure at Emory University at age 94 tenure at Emory University at age 94"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410592100.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410592100");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410592100-407389587"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410592100-407389587" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, ATLANTA (AP) - Former President Jimmy Carter has been granted tenure at Emory University in Atlanta at age 94.

The university announced on Monday that Carter earned the distinction after serving as University Distinguished Professor for the past 37 years.

He'll be the first tenured faculty member at Emory to hold a Nobel Prize and the first to have served as U.S. president.

A statement on the university's website says Carter used to quip during lectures that he had taught in every school of the university and published several books and articles, but hadn't been awarded tenure.

Tenure "essentially means a continuous post as professor," the statement says, a principal that helps preserve academic freedom.

Carter lives in Plains in southwestern Georgia. He became the longest-living U.S. president in history in March. member at Emory to hold a Nobel Prize and the first to have served as U.S. president.</p> <p>A statement on the university's website says Carter used to quip during lectures that he had taught in every school of the university and published several books and articles, but hadn't been awarded tenure.</p> <p>Tenure "essentially means a continuous post as professor," the statement says, a principal that helps preserve academic freedom.</p> <p>Carter lives in Plains in southwestern Georgia. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404999" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/politics/7-year-old-boy-raises-22-000-for-border-wall-construction-planning-lemonade-stand-for-summer" title="7-year-old boy raises $22,000 for border wall construction, planning lemonade stand for summer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/JENNIFER%20STEVENS_hot%20chocolate%20stand_060319_1559565672191.png_7345401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Jennifer Stevens" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7-year-old boy raises $22,000 for border wall construction, planning lemonade stand for summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>7-year-old Benton Stevens from Texas has raised $22,000 for the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico. He intends to continue to raise money with a lemonade stand this summer.</p><p>It all started with President Donald J. Trump's State of the Union Address. Benton's mother, Jennifer, told Fox 35 that Benton decided to start raising money for the border wall construction after President Trump said that we needed to protect our country and a build a wall.</p><p>"Benton decided right then and there that he wanted to help the President build the wall," Jennifer said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/trump-kicks-off-british-trip-with-tweet-against-london-mayor" title="Trump meets queen at Buckingham Palace, escalates feud with London mayor" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump, first lady meet with queen at Buckingham Palace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump meets queen at Buckingham Palace, escalates feud with London mayor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 03:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Mixing pageantry and political pugilism, President Donald Trump opened a state visit to Britain on Monday by drawing a smile from Queen Elizabeth II and stepping up a long-running feud with London's anti-Trump mayor before his plane had touched down on English soil.</p><p>Trump and his wife, Melania, flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace, landing on a lawn where Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, greeted them. They received a deafening royal gun salute as they walked to the palace where a waiting queen smiled at the president.</p><p>Those were the images sought by a White House eager to showcase Trump as a statesman while, back home, the race to replace him -- and talk of impeaching him -- heated up. Yet Trump, forever a counter-puncher, immediately roiled diplomatic docility by tearing into London Mayor Sadiq.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/mexican-avocado-growers-expect-us-consumers-to-bear-tariffs-1" title="Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-1139974665_1559441169250_7343672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-1139974665_1559441169250_7343672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-1139974665_1559441169250_7343672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-1139974665_1559441169250_7343672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/01/GettyImages-1139974665_1559441169250_7343672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arturo Perez, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Amy Guthrie, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 10:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The baby avocados in Enrique Bautista’s vast orchard in western Mexico will grow to maturity, eventually, and be shipped out of Mexico.</p><p>What remains to be seen is how many of those green gems will reach consumers in the United States if President Donald Trump makes good on his promise to slap duties on Mexican exports should the country fail to stem the tide of immigrants trying to reach the U.S.</p><p>The potential Trump tariffs would hit U.S. avocado lovers more than Mexican producers, Bautista said. Demand north of the border for Mexican avocados has proven very static: even when prices expand four-fold during the year, the fruit is still scooped up by U.S. devotees of avocado toast and guacamole.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_20190603171054"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_20190603150114"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_20190603143942"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Paul and Cat SYTYCD.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/jimmy-carter-awarded-tenure-at-emory-university-at-age-94-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jimmy Carter awarded tenure at Emory University at age 94</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sheriff-vandals-target-cherokee-county-church" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/FaithFamily2_060319_1559585554474_7347066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Vandals target Cherokee County church</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-identify-3-people-dead-in-double-murder-suicide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies identify 3 people dead in double murder-suicide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" 