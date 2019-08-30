< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story426407523" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426407523" data-article-version="1.0">Sarah Riggs Amico sets her sights on senate</h1>
</header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426407523" data-article-version="1.0">Sarah Riggs Amico sets her sights on senate</h1>
</header> 30 2019 06:22PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:claire.simms@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/elections/sarah-riggs-amico-sets-her-sights-on-senate">Claire Simms</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/elections/sarah-riggs-amico-sets-her-sights-on-senate">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:25PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-426407523"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:22PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.&nbsp;(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426407523-426412907" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.&nbsp;(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426407523" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - She is relatively new to the political arena, but Sarah Riggs Amico hopes Georgians will elect her to serve as their next U.S. Senator.</p> <p>"I am running for one very simple reason," Riggs Amico said. "I want to renew the faith of hardworking Georgians across this state that they have a champion in the U.S. Senate."</p> <p>The democrat entered the race earlier this week joining former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry.</p> <p>"I think having someone who is not the usual politician, having somebody who's not only in the private sector, who's created and saved thousands of jobs, but done it in a way that provides healthcare and paid leave and childcare and protects collective bargaining rights is essential," said Riggs Amico.</p> <p>She runs a local trucking company, but is best known for running for Lieutenant Governor in 2018 alongside Stacey Abrams. </p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/elections/third-democrat-jumps-into-georgia-s-us-senate-race"><strong>RELATED: Third Democrat jumps into Georgia's US Senate race</strong></a></p> <p>"This is an election about the kind of country we want to be," she explained. "I think in 2020 more than any specific policy or any particular candidates, we're going to be having a conversation as a country about who we are and what we value."</p> <p>Riggs Amico's company recently filed for bankruptcy, but she said that puts her in a unique position to tackle pension reform and other problems in the business community.</p> <p>She will focus her campaign on expanding economic opportunity, investing in education and improving access to affordable healthcare. The democrat has been a strong advocate for full Medicaid expansion in Georgia. </p> <p>"The federal government has an obligation to make sure that we have a system that protects all of our state, not just the wealthy, but including the most vulnerable," said Riggs Amico. </p> <p>While she supports the rights of responsible gun owners, Riggs Amico said she would like to see lawmakers institute what she called "common sense" gun control measures. </p> <p>"The place to start is where we can agree and most Americans agree that universal background checks could help," she said. "Most Americans want to see people with mental illness, repeat criminal offenses or domestic abuse convictions not have access to firearms. So, those are policies I would support."</p> <p>November 2020 has become even more high stakes with the announcement this week by Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, that he will resign from his seat at the end of this year. Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles" data-articleId="426077644" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Sen__Gillibrand_drops_out_of_2020_presid_0_7623179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Sen__Gillibrand_drops_out_of_2020_presid_0_7623179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Sen__Gillibrand_drops_out_of_2020_presid_0_7623179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Sen__Gillibrand_drops_out_of_2020_presid_0_7623179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Sen__Gillibrand_drops_out_of_2020_presid_0_7623179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday that she has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the presidential race as a campaign that once looked poised to ride strong #MeToo credentials to formidability was instead plagued by low polling and major fundraising struggles.</p><p>The 52-year-old New York senator said Wednesday that she was suspending her campaign. That comes after failing to meet minimum thresholds for required numbers of donors and polling to qualify for the September Democratic debate in Houston.</p><p>"I know this isn't the result that we wanted. We wanted to win this race," she said in an online video. "But it's important to know when it's not your time."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/elections/third-democrat-jumps-into-georgia-s-us-senate-race" title="Third Democrat jumps into Georgia's US Senate race" data-articleId="425872840" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/02/24/You%20Decide%20-%20Use%20this%20one%20only_1456360989570_891669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/02/24/You%20Decide%20-%20Use%20this%20one%20only_1456360989570_891669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/02/24/You%20Decide%20-%20Use%20this%20one%20only_1456360989570_891669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/02/24/You%20Decide%20-%20Use%20this%20one%20only_1456360989570_891669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/02/24/You%20Decide%20-%20Use%20this%20one%20only_1456360989570_891669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Third Democrat jumps into Georgia's US Senate race</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BEN NADLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A third Georgia Democrat jumped into the race to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue on Tuesday for a seat that could help dictate the fate of the Senate in 2020.</p><p>Business executive and 2018 candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico announced her candidacy with a campaign video taking aim at Perdue's close ties to President Donald Trump.</p><p>"Senator David Perdue and Republican leaders in Washington have failed Georgia families and communities: from farmers suffering under the GOP-led trade war, to the families at risk of losing their healthcare as Republicans try to dismantle the Affordable Care Act," Amico said in a statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/elections/these-are-the-23-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020" title="These are the 23 candidates running for president in 2020" data-articleId="403462460" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Here_are_the_candidates_running_for_pres_0_7623288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Here_are_the_candidates_running_for_pres_0_7623288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Here_are_the_candidates_running_for_pres_0_7623288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Here_are_the_candidates_running_for_pres_0_7623288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Here_are_the_candidates_running_for_pres_0_7623288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 20 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with three Republicans." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>These are the 23 candidates running for president in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 25 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 20 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with three Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.</p><p>As campaign season heats up, here's a look at each candidate vying for the highest office in the land:</p><p>Michael Bennet has been a Senator from Colorado since 2009, before which he served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools. 