- This November, voters in Henry County will get an opportunity to vote on expanding alcohol sales.

The county voted to place the "Brunch Bill" on the November ballot.

SEE ALSO: Georgia counties, cities pass 'Brunch Bill' measures

If approved, restaurants will be allowed to sell alcohol as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays.

The same bill was passed by a number of Georgia cities last year and took effect in those communities at the start of the year.

SEE ALSO: 'Brunch Bill' on ballot in many Georgia cities