id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Georgia won't hold presidential primary on Super Tuesday addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/elections/georgia-won-t-hold-presidential-primary-on-super-tuesday" data-title="Georgia won't hold presidential primary on Super Tuesday" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/elections/georgia-won-t-hold-presidential-primary-on-super-tuesday" addthis:title="Georgia won't hold presidential primary on Super Tuesday"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413591151.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413591151");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413591151-393370119"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413591151-393370119" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By BEN NADLER, Associated Press
Posted Jun 19 2019 04:18PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 04:19PM EDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413591151" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Georgia is shifting its presidential primary to late March, leaving the group of states that vote on Super Tuesday.</p><p>The primary has been set for March 24, three weeks after Super Tuesday is held on March 3, which Georgia has joined in past election cycles.</p><p>The date announced Wednesday by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger could relegate Georgia voters to a less influential position in deciding each party's nominee.</p><p>But it will also give state and county election officials a bit of breathing room in a tight timeline to replace the state's outdated touchscreen voting machines. New touchscreen machines are in the process of being acquired and a vendor has yet to be selected.</p><p>The state's request for proposals for the new voting machines specifies that vendors must be able to distribute all new voting machine equipment before March 31, one week after the new primary date.</p><p>Officials did not specify how they would handle the timing discrepancy.</p><p>Muscogee County elections director Nancy Boren said in an interview that having a date set allows her to complete crucial preparations like reserving polling locations and scheduling poll workers.</p><p>"Having that date certain allows us to complete preparations that we have already started," Boren said.</p><p>The decision to set a date marks a reversal for the secretary of state's office, which had previously said it would not set one until a vendor for the new voting machines had been selected.</p><p>"Until a vendor has been chosen - and until a specific implementation plan is designed to distribute Georgia's new voting machines - we will not set a date for the 2020 presidential preference primary," Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said recently, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.</p><p>But county election officials worried that not having a date set could complicate preparations.</p><p>Reached by phone Wednesday, Fuchs asked that questions be emailed to the secretary of state office's spokewoman, Tess Hammock, who did not immediately respond.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Elections" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"215310010" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Elections Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/politics/elections/biden-draws-ire-in-recalling-civility-with-segregationists-1" title="Biden draws ire in recalling 'civility' with segregationists" data-articleId="413591467" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20BIDEN%20BETO%20ATL%20EVENT%2011P_00.00.11.17_1559878420435.png_7362519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20BIDEN%20BETO%20ATL%20EVENT%2011P_00.00.11.17_1559878420435.png_7362519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20BIDEN%20BETO%20ATL%20EVENT%2011P_00.00.11.17_1559878420435.png_7362519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20BIDEN%20BETO%20ATL%20EVENT%2011P_00.00.11.17_1559878420435.png_7362519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20BIDEN%20BETO%20ATL%20EVENT%2011P_00.00.11.17_1559878420435.png_7362519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden draws ire in recalling 'civility' with segregationists</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BILL BARROW, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joe Biden is under fire from rival Democratic presidential hopefuls for saying the Senate "got things done" with "civility" when he was first elected and served alongside segregationists in the 1970s.</p><p>Speaking at a New York fundraiser Tuesday evening, he pointed to long-dead segregationist senators James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia to argue that Washington functioned more smoothly a generation ago than under today's "broken" hyperpartisanship.</p><p>"We didn't agree on much of anything," Biden said, describing Talmadge as "one of the meanest guys I ever knew" and saying Eastland called him "son" rather than "boy," a reference to the racist way many whites addressed black men at the time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/elections/trump-campaign-rakes-in-stunning-25m-in-single-day-for-re-election-launch" title="Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch" data-articleId="413538543" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - President Trump's campaign operation raised a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours amid his 2020 re-election launch in Florida on Tuesday — a figure that blows past what any of the Democratic candidates raised in the entire first quarter.</p><p>“@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted early Wednesday morning.</p><p>@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/elections/taking-a-deeper-look-into-president-trump-s-rhetorical-style-headed-into-2020" title="Taking a deeper look into President Trump's rhetorical style headed into 2020" data-articleId="413461028" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to a departure from the White House June 18, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taking a deeper look into President Trump's rhetorical style headed into 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump made his campaign for re-election in 2020 official Tuesday at a rally in Orlando, Florida with a speech that garnered enthusiasm from his followers. </p><p>Trump has collected an incredibly loyal base, despite many factors that have turned other voters away.</p><p>Dr. Jennifer R. Mercieca, rhetoric expert and Associate Professor of Communications at Texas A&M analyzed his campaign announcement speech, taking a look at patterns and details that draw his followers in.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > 