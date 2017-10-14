< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2020: Democratic field for Georgia's US Senate seat grows h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417356528" data-article-version="1.0">2020: Democratic field for Georgia's US Senate seat grows</h1> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2020: Democratic field for Georgia's US Senate seat grows&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/elections/2020-democratic-field-for-georgia-s-us-senate-seat-grows" data-title="2020: Democratic field for Georgia's US Senate seat grows" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/elections/2020-democratic-field-for-georgia-s-us-senate-seat-grows" addthis:title="2020: Democratic field for Georgia's US Senate seat grows"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417356528.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417356528");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417356528-386367247"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Jomar Thomas / Unsplash)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Jomar Thomas / Unsplash)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417356528-386367247" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/politics_capitol_hill_washington_dc_generic_jomar_thomas_101417_1508009733756_4361550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Jomar Thomas / Unsplash)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Jomar Thomas / Unsplash)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By BEN NADLER, Associated Press
Posted Jul 10 2019 04:17PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 04:36PM EDT David Perdue on Wednesday.</p> <p>Ted Terry is the 36-year-old mayor of Clarkston, Georgia, which bills itself as "the most ethnically diverse square mile in America."</p> <p>Perdue, a former business executive, has staked out hardline positions on immigration since his election in 2014, emerging as a close ally of President Donald Trump.</p> <p>Terry joins fellow Democrat Teresa Tomlinson, the former mayor of Columbus, Georgia, who announced her candidacy in May.</p> <p>Tomlinson's announcement came just one day after former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, a fundraising powerhouse who had been heavily recruited by Senate Democratic leaders, said she would not enter the race.</p> <p>Terry's campaign website pledges that he would "bring courage back to Washington."</p> <p>"Division is the tool of cowards, and we should reject the politicians who play on our worst fears and turn us against one another," it says. "Let's have the courage to bring people together, and to unite for our common purpose."</p> <p>As mayor since 2013, Terry has promoted a $15 per hour minimum wage for city employees, decriminalization of marijuana possession and clean energy goals.</p> <p>But he's perhaps best known outside town for getting a makeover in a 2018 appearance on Netflix's "Queer Eye" show. More Elections Stories src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Eric_Swalwell_becomes_first_candidate_to_0_7488295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Eric_Swalwell_becomes_first_candidate_to_0_7488295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Eric_Swalwell_becomes_first_candidate_to_0_7488295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Eric_Swalwell_becomes_first_candidate_to_0_7488295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Eric_Swalwell_becomes_first_candidate_to_0_7488295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Speculation around Swalwell’s exit began after he cancelled a visit to the first primary state of New Hampshire, instead scheduling a news conference Monday afternoon from his congressional district where he formally announced his decision to exit" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eric Swalwell becomes first candidate to drop out of the 2020 presidential race</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rep. Eric Swalwell has become the first Democrat to drop out of the crowded 2020 presidential race.</p><p>Speculation around Swalwell’s exit began after he cancelled a visit to the first primary state of New Hampshire, instead scheduling a news conference Monday afternoon from his congressional district where he formally announced his decision to exit the race.</p><p>“Being honest with ourselves, we had to look at how much money we were raising and where we were in the polls,” Swalwell said during a news conference at a union hall in Dublin, Calif. “We have to be honest about our candidacy.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/elections/biden-lands-2020-endorsement-from-atlanta-mayor-bottoms" title="Atlanta mayor endorses Joe Biden for president in 2020" data-articleId="415208396" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/30/Keisha_Lance_Bottoms_endorses_Joe_Biden__0_7457785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/30/Keisha_Lance_Bottoms_endorses_Joe_Biden__0_7457785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/30/Keisha_Lance_Bottoms_endorses_Joe_Biden__0_7457785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/30/Keisha_Lance_Bottoms_endorses_Joe_Biden__0_7457785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/30/Keisha_Lance_Bottoms_endorses_Joe_Biden__0_7457785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Keisha Lance Bottoms endorses Joe Biden for president" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta mayor endorses Joe Biden for president in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ERRIN HAINES WHACK, AP National Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The mayor of Atlanta is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2020, providing crucial support from a high-profile black female political leader.</p><p>Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke to The Associated Press ahead of her scheduled Friday announcement. Bottoms says her decision came down to Biden's experience and her belief the former vice president is the candidate best positioned to beat President Donald Trump.</p><p>"For me, it was most important that we have a president who doesn't have to walk in the door and figure out where the light switch is, that we have somebody who can lead on Day One," said Bottoms, who attended Thursday night's debate as a guest of Biden's wife, Jill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/elections/that-little-girl-was-me-kamala-harris-calls-out-joe-biden-on-race-record-during-democratic-debate" title="‘That little girl was me': Kamala Harris calls out Joe Biden on race record during Democratic debate" data-articleId="415230345" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kamala_Harris_has_emotional_exchange_wit_0_7453223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kamala_Harris_has_emotional_exchange_wit_0_7453223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kamala_Harris_has_emotional_exchange_wit_0_7453223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kamala_Harris_has_emotional_exchange_wit_0_7453223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kamala_Harris_has_emotional_exchange_wit_0_7453223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California Sen. Kamala Harris exchanged some strong words with former Vice President Joe Biden over his comments about working with segregationist senators during the Democratic debate Thursday night." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘That little girl was me': Kamala Harris calls out Joe Biden on race record during Democratic debate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span>, <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a heated exchange Thursday during the second night of the Democratic primary debates on the issue of race.</p><p>Harris, a former prosecutor, took a direct shot at Biden for working with segregationist senators and for opposing aspects of school busing in the 1970s. Biden has said he disagreed with them on civil rights but was still able to work with them in the Senate.</p><p>During a conversation about race among the candidates, Harris said she benefited from busing as a young girl in California.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless Featured Videos src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fitness_expert_shares_fitness_enthusiasm_0_20190710145404"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 ways to rediscover your fitness motivation with Maria More</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apd-body-cam-reveals-officer-stealing-from-murder-victim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/P%20APD%20BODY%20CAM%20VIDEO%20_00.00.32.22_1562772253062.png_7502564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P APD BODY CAM VIDEO _00.00.32.22_1562772253062.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Body cam shows Atlanta officer stealing from murder victim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_20190710135227"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_20190710145212"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cat%20days%20of%20summer%2019_1562792732159.jpg_7509759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cat%20days%20of%20summer%2019_1562792732159.jpg_7509759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cat%20days%20of%20summer%2019_1562792732159.jpg_7509759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cat%20days%20of%20summer%2019_1562792732159.jpg_7509759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;LifeLine&#x20;Animal&#x20;Project&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Cat Days of Summer' free cat adoption event by LifeLine Animal Project</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-faces-chemotherapy-during-pregnancy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/pregnant%20cancer_1562791102028.png_7509595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/pregnant%20cancer_1562791102028.png_7509595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/pregnant%20cancer_1562791102028.png_7509595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/pregnant%20cancer_1562791102028.png_7509595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/pregnant%20cancer_1562791102028.png_7509595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia woman faces chemotherapy during pregnancy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-resident-evacuates-new-orleans-amid-flooding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/V%20NEW%20ORLEANS%20STORM%205P_00.00.00.00_1562791306777.png_7509708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/V%20NEW%20ORLEANS%20STORM%205P_00.00.00.00_1562791306777.png_7509708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/V%20NEW%20ORLEANS%20STORM%205P_00.00.00.00_1562791306777.png_7509708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/V%20NEW%20ORLEANS%20STORM%205P_00.00.00.00_1562791306777.png_7509708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/V%20NEW%20ORLEANS%20STORM%205P_00.00.00.00_1562791306777.png_7509708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta resident evacuates New Orleans amid flooding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/hayes-scores-18-dream-beat-sun-78-75" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hayes scores 18, Dream beat Sun 78-75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawsuit-white-couple-evicted-tenant-over-black-visitors-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawsuit: White couple evicted tenant over black visitors</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' 