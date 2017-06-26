Dance party protest against Senate GOP health care bill held outside McConnell's house

- Protesters in the nation’s capital held a “Queer Dance Party Protest” outside of the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Monday evening.

The demonstrators walked from Columbus Circle outside of Union Station to McConnell’s house to protest the Senate Republican health care bill that was unveiled last week.

Protesters gather at Union Station in DC to prepare for Queer Dance Party for Healthcare at Mitch McConnell's house @werkforpeace pic.twitter.com/spnN0wSp9m — C on the scene (@ConthesceneWTTG) June 26, 2017

Moment of silence for past victims who lacked healthcare-Queer Dance Party Protest for Healthcare at Mitch McConnell's House @werkforpeace pic.twitter.com/3WmMlo0Y2s — C on the scene (@ConthesceneWTTG) June 26, 2017

"Mitch McConnell and his cronies of cis-hetero able-bodied white men need to know that we will not give them a pass to blatantly attack our communities. If they choose not to listen to what we have to say about our personal health and well-being, and if they choose to prioritize corporate interests, then we will show up at their doorstep to make it known that we are not ok with them targeting us" Firas Nasr of WERK for Peace, the pro-LGBTQ group that organized the dance party protest, said in a news release.

The peaceful protest on Monday consisted of lots of dancing and lots of rainbow-colored confetti.

Protesters busting out some pretty great dance moves at Queer Dance Party Protest for Healthcare at Mitch McConnell's House @werkforpeace pic.twitter.com/mFE6XiFe1m — C on the scene (@ConthesceneWTTG) June 26, 2017

Confetti flying at Queer Dance Party Protest for Healthcare at Mitch McConnell's House-peaceful and positive protest @werkforpeace pic.twitter.com/jZOleDeM0y — C on the scene (@ConthesceneWTTG) June 26, 2017

Similar dance party protests have been held in the District since President Donald Trump took office. A few days before Trump's inauguration, LGBTQ activists marched to Mike Pence's D.C. home before he moved into the vice president's residence for a lively and peaceful dance party. In April, protesters gathered outside Ivanka Trump's home for a “Queer Dance Party for Climate Justice."

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the proposed health care legislation would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under President Barack Obama's health care law.