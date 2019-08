- Zoo Atlanta opened up a new exhibit Thursday for its African elephants.

The zoo unveiled its African Savanna Habitat that houses three of its newest elephants.

Organizers said they've worked on the new habitat for roughly five years.

The new environment more than triples the size of the elephants' former habitat.

Zoo officials said the savannah provides a new experience for the animals and visitors.

The living space also features elements specifically designed for the well-being of the animals and their growth and development.