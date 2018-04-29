Zoo Atlanta, Human Society team up for adoption event

- Atlanta's oldest cultural destination and private charitable organization have teamed up in an effort to support animals.

Zoo Atlanta and the Atlanta Humane Society held their annual Zoo Paws pet adoption event.

This is the second year the organizations have hosted the event, which features adult dogs and puppies in need of loving and responsible owners.

"We love being out in the community, we love Atlanta, and we love bringing our pets out to them," Christina Hill of the Atlanta Humane Society said. "You know, the communities out here. They're walking Grant Park, they're doing a 5K, they stumble upon an animal and they fall in love that day!"

The event also had kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and special Zoo Atlanta incentives for adoptive families.