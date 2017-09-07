Zac Brown Band honors veterans with special performance

- The Zac Brown Band performed for Home Depot veteran volunteers Thursday morning in honor of all the hard work they do for those who have served our country.

The event at Camp Southern Ground kicked off Hope Depot's annual campaign “Celebration of Service.”

More than 100 veterans were on site Thursday morning for the band to sing and thank them for their service to our country. Songs included "America the Beautiful" and "Chicken Fried."

Zac Brown's camp serves veterans and their families as they transition back from the service into civilian life.

The Home Depot Foundation's annual campaign aims to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families. As part of the campaign, The Home Depot is encouraging the nation to "Choose to Serve" those who have served our country.

Zac Brown's camp southern ground also works with special needs children. The home depot foundation is encouraging the public to help out. You can find more on these public service efforts at www.celebrationofservice.com