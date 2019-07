One of nine men arrested in a child sex sting over the weekend has worked with youth in the community for years.

James Morris, Jr., 49, of Dacula, was booked into the Clarke County Jail Saturday on charges of use of a computer service to seduce/solicit/lure a child to commit an illegal act.

Investigators from the FBI, the GBI, and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department partnered for "Operation End Game," where investigators posed as children on chat sites. The men arrested allegedly made plans to meet with the "children" for sex.

The Multi-County Softball Umpires Association confirmed Morris worked as an independent contractor for them for more than 10 years. An official with the association said he officiated games for the Duluth Youth Baseball and Softball Association and the Georgia High School Association.

According to the association, all of their umpires must register with and pass a background check through USA Softball, the governing body for the U.S. national team.

Morris last umpired for the association in June, but the official said they have now taken away all of his games and he will not officiate again unless he is cleared of the charges.

Morris posted $5,700 bond and was released from the jail on Saturday afternoon.

