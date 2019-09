- The number of young people committing suicide is rising. Often, loved ones say they never saw it coming. Thursday night the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Paudling County Schools held a Youth Suicide Prevention Summit for parents, teachers, and students.

"Any problem with suicide youth is a problem, we've lost two in the last couple of years," said Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge.

Joe and Donna Celeste attended the meeting. Their son, Andre, ended his life 72 days ago.

"We are just are devastated that he's no longer with us, our heartaches, but we want people to know this is real, kids are struggling," said Joe Celeste.

Andre was 17. He was about to enter his senior year at East Paulding High School where he played football.

"His football number 36, and he used to tell everyone Live Life Big," said his mom, Donna.

The Celeste's say their son's life and his death touched hundreds and hundreds of people. Now they want others to know there's always someone who is willing to help.

"There are options, suicide is not an option," said Joe Celeste.

Hannah and Charlie Lucas know it might be hard for some kids to ask. The brother and sister created the NotOK app. Just load the numbers of 5 trusted contacts, and when you are going through a rough time and need help immediately, press the button and the app will contact them.

"It immediately lets all 5 contacts know something is wrong," said Charlie Lucas.

Experts at the summit talked about warning signs, prevention, and crisis resources.

"If anyone has a problem they need to reach out to somebody, don't hide in their room, find somebody and give us a chance to try to help you," said Sheriff Gulledge.