- A huge honor Thursday for a World War II Navy veteran.

The Consulate General of France in Atlanta honored Alan Hall with the Legion of Honor during a ceremony in Marietta.

It's the consulate's highest honor.

The award is given to French citizens and foreign nationals who served during World War II on French soil.

Hall said he's grateful to receive the high honor in front of his fellow veterans.

Other known American recipients of the Legion of Honor include Generals Dwight Eisenhower and Douglas MacArthur.