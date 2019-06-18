< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A World War II Army veteran received a huge honor Monday.</p> <p>The Consulate General of France in Atlanta honored Clayton Byrd with the Legion of Honor during a ceremony in Atlanta.</p> <p>It's the consulate's highest honor.</p> <p>The award is given to French citizens and foreign nationals who served during WWII on French soil.</p> <p>Byrd said he's grateful to receive the award in front of his fellow veterans.</p> <p>Other known American recipients of the award include Generals Dwight Eisenhower and Douglas MacArthur.</p> 