- WWE Smackdown Live took over the State Farm Arena Tuesday night. Come October, fans will be able to see WWE every Friday night on FOX 5 Atlanta. Fans of all ages came from near and far to see their favorite WWE Superstars.

Before hitting the ring, some of the Superstars made a stop at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. Reigning WWE champion, Kofi Kingston, along with Ali, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville took pictures with and signed autographs for the young fans. Rose says it’s one of her favorite things they do on tour.

Atlanta-area resident, Xavier Woods wrestled alongside the “New Day” tag team and at one point grabbed the mic to remind everyone “I’m from Atlanta!” Later on, Georgia Tech graduate Roman Reigns was expected to take the ring.