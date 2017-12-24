WW2 grenade found in Georgia house

- A Georgian found a surprise when cleaning out an old house yesterday in Comer, Georgia: a World War II-era grenade.

The person called the Comer Police Department at 11:22 a.m. right after they found the grenade.

Officers responded and contacted the GBI Bomb Squad, who came to assess the scene.

The grenade was defused by the Bomb Squad and the group determined that there was no threat of explosion to the public.

The scene has now been cleared.

Comer Police say that anyone who comes across an explosive should leave it alone and immediately call 911.