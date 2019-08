- A Woodstock mother is accused of kidnapping her son at knifepoint

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Jasmine Court in Woodstock around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies were called to the home after getting reports of a mother, 34-year-old Alicia Omana, forcibly taking her 11-year-old son at knifepoint before handcuffing the child and possibly fleeing the state.

Investigators said the child called his father and told him what was happening. The dad came to the house and told authorities he tried communicating with both his son and Omana, hoping to convince her to come back home.

The father tracked Omana's cell phone and deputies coordinated with authorities south of Atlanta to locate her. Omana's vehicle was pulled over on Interstate 85 north of Lagrange.

Investigators said the knife and handcuffs were located inside the vehicle. They also said the child had visible injuries to his arms.

Omana has been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, battery, and obstructing a 911 call.

The suspect is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond. She's scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday at the jail.