- Authorities in Gwinnett County are asking for help finding a 72-year-old woman with dementia who has gone missing.

Rosa Elia Escobedo was last seen at her home on Hosch Valley Road in Buford, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. They think she left home about 8 a.m. in a silver 2001 Toyota Corolla with Georgia license plate WXJ-924.

Escobedo is about 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.