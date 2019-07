- Authorities in Clayton County are asking for help finding a 47-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Ellen Harper was last seen about 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Riverwoods Behavioral Health System in Riverdale, according to the Clayton County Police Department. She was wearing a tan shirt, khaki pants and burgundy scrubs.

Harper is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.