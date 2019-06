- The woman accused of hitting a Sandy Springs police officer and then leaving the scene will stay in jail for now.

Madison Kelley Leftwich, 25, was arrested at around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, about seven hours after Sandy Springs police said she hit one of the department’s officers. She has been charged with reckless driving and hit and run.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the One River Place Condominium complex on the 100 block of River Vista Drive.

Police said the officer was working at an off-duty job directing traffic at the time when he was hit by a newer model red Toyota Camry or Corolla. The officer was in full uniform and wearing a traffic vest, police said.

Surveillance cameras spotted the car had a temporary paper tag. Police released those images which helped them to identify Leftwich. Police said they caught up with her at an apartment complex on Akers Mill Road, about a mile from the crime scene, and recovered her vehicle which showed signs of damage.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, but he was later released and is expected to be fine.

A judge ordered Leftwich be held without bond. She remained at the Fulton County jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

