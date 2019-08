- A woman fights for her life after getting struck by a car on I-20.

Atlanta Police say late Wednesday night the 25-year-old was hit in the eastbound lanes near the Hamilton E. Holmes exit ramp.

According to investigators, the victim was riding in a car when she got into an argument with her friends. Upset, she ordered the driver to pull over. That's when she jumped out of the car and started walking down the highway. Another vehicle then came along striking the woman.

Paramedics rushed her to Grady Memorial Hospital, where at last check she was in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her stopped and is co-operating with police. No charges are expected to be filed in the case.

