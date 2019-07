- Deputies in Forsyth County issued a warning for joggers along the popular Greenway Trial after a woman was groped.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it happened Wednesday morning along the Greenway Trail near McFarland Parkway. Investigators said the woman was touched by the man on her backside. She ran from the man at that point.

The man is described by deputies as being in his mid-30s, with a muscular build, about 5-foot-10-inches tall, and clean-shaven. Investigators said he was wearing a blue or gray T-shirt, navy or black shorts, and a gray baseball cap with tennis shoes, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said they are stepping up security, adding extra patrols to the Greenway and parking lots as they continue to investigate the sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.