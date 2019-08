- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit and killed while crossing the road in Newnan on Tuesday morning.

The woman was found in front of a BP gas station and Waffle House on Highway 29 southbound. Georgia State Patrol troopers said she was crossing the road, attempting to get to the stores on the other side, when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver remained on scene. Troopers said the driver wasn't at fault.

Officials haven't released the woman's identity.

FOX 5 was there as the woman's husband was taken to the hospital after learning the devastating news. Investigators said he went into cardiac arrest.