- FOX 5 News has learned the Hall County man who was charged with threatening his neighbor with a rifle has a violent history.

Johnny Reynolds Jr. remained in the Hall County Jail Monday on aggravated assault charges and possession of meth.

FOX 5's Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to the woman about how she managed to disarm her neighbor who held a rifle to her head on the morning of July 17.

"It was about 8 o'clock in the morning and shots were going off, I mean rapid," said Robbin a Kehler. "So I knew it wasn't hunting, I just got in my car because I could smell something going on."

Kehler and her husband are still in shock about the incident. What's normally been a family-friendly neighborhood, was suddenly rattled by the sound of gunshots.

"I said, 'Sir, are you OK?" said Kehler. "And he comes towards me and puts the gun on my head"

Kehler managed to escape with the rifle and call 911.

Investigators said no one was injured but Johnny Reynolds Jr., who is now facing aggravated assault charges and possession of meth, has a violent history.

Just two months ago, FOX 5 News reported he was accused of threatening to kill an inmate who was on a prison work detail at Cool Springs Park.

Investigators said Reynolds pulled out a knife on a prisoner during a bathroom break.

Even though Reynolds remains behind bars, his violent past has neighbors worried about the future and safety of this neighborhood

Kehler said her main concerns were children in this neighborhood and the two girls who witnessed Reynolds' behavior before he threatened her.

Investigators don't recommend the action that Kehler took but she said, she wouldn't do it any differently.

"If you could do it over again, what would do?" asked Rawlins

"I'd stay right there for the children," said Kehler.

Reynolds was being held as of Monday on a $5,900 bond. He's already had a first appearance hearing. His next hearing is scheduled for August 5.