- She claimed a police officer sexually assaulted her as he transported her to the Henry County Jail, but after an investigation, she is the one facing charges.

A Henry County Grand Jury indicted Cindy Smith May 16 on two felony counts of making false statements.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Henry County police responded to a call on Birch Creek Circle in McDonough January 3 after reports that Smith was knocking on doors and was part of a domestic dispute.

Officers arrested Smith and charged her with disorderly conduct--public intoxication. When Smith arrived at the Henry County Jail, though, she claimed the officer who transported her sexually assaulted her.

"She was immediately taken for a medical evaluation and then the Henry County Police Department contacted us to assist with the case," explained Special Agent in Charge of the GBI's Atlanta Regional Office Bahan Rich.

Rich said investigators interviewed witnesses, but it was ultimately the officer's patrol car camera and his body camera that provided the most important evidence.

"The entire contact that the officers had with her from the time that she was taken into custody and before then, all the way until she was admitted into the jail was recorded," said Rich. "There was no way that any sexual assault had occurred."

According to Henry County Police, Officer Curt Godfrey has been with the department since March 2013 and has had no disciplinary issues. A department spokesperson said they were pleased with the outcome of the investigation.