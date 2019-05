- A woman was on the walking trails at a Cobb County park when she said a man assaulted her on the walking trails. She fought him off and had the presence of mind to get a photo of him. She's now hoping that picture will help police track him down.

The woman told FOX 5 News she was with friends on the trails at East Cobb Park Monday morning when she went back to her car to get her sunglasses. She was alone and said that's when the man grabbed her.

"He grabbed me by the neck to try to kiss me and I had to punch him in the neck with the back of my hand to get away," said the woman who did not want to be identified.

She said she ran until she saw other people and called 911. While she was waiting for the police she said the man showed up again, this time near the playground. She said he had changed his clothes but she recognized his face and confronted him.

"I asked him are you the one I just saw in the woods and he said yes," said the woman.

She grabbed her phone and started taking pictures of him, she said that's when he left.

She said what really scared her was the way he appeared to be staring at the children near the playground.

Cobb County Police have been patrolling the park looking for the man in the pictures. Park visitors are on the lookout as well.

"You have to keep your eyes peeled at all times. It could be worse, it could have gotten much worse," said Crystal Johnson who was at the park with her children.