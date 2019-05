- Deputies in DeKalb County have made an arrest over the weekend in the shooting death of a woman a Chamblee business a week earlier.

Liz Bodie, 29, of Lithonia, was arrested Saturday, two weeks after fatally shooting 40-year-old Brandy Jean Brummett of Atlanta. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on May 11 at a business located at 2800 NE Expressway near the intersection of Plaster and Johnson roads.

According to the arrest warrant, Bodie shot the victim in the chest with a black handgun. Brummett was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Bodie was arrested in Doraville without incident. She was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on felony murder charges.

