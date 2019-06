- Bibb County deputies have arrested a woman who investigators said was trafficking drugs.

Alicia Willet, 29, was charged with trafficking meth and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Investigators executed a search warrant on a room at the Super 8 Motel on Chambers Road.

During the search, they said they found two bags of meth totaling almost a kilo.

Half an ounce of marijuana was also found along with lots of cash.